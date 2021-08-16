Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth about $48,721,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth about $26,404,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.