Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

