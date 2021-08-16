Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.57.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 51.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,585,000 after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,808,000 after acquiring an additional 286,273 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

