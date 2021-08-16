Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

