Amcor (AMCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMCR opened at $12.15 on Monday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

