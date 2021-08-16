Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $168,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.