Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.