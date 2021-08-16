The TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect The TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

