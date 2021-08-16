Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WILYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.04. Demant A/S has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.