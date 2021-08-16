Brokers Offer Predictions for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial increased their target price on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BOS opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.60.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.