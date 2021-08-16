Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 76.1% in July

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.9 days.

Mineral Resources stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

