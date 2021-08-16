NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NN Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50. NN Group has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.