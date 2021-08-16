Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$42.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.32. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$29.77 and a one year high of C$42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 159.66%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

