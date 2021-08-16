Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 95.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $3,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

