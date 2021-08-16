Warburg Research Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Leoni presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

LEO opened at €15.99 ($18.81) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.62. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.29 ($20.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $522.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

