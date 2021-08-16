Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €390.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZO1. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on zooplus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €256.22 ($301.44).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 opened at €392.60 ($461.88) on Friday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €398.20 ($468.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.