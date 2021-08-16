Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.11 ($136.60).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €116.45. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

