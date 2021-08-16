Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.11 ($136.60).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €116.45. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

