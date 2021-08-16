Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HHFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.33 ($26.27).

ETR HHFA opened at €19.28 ($22.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of €22.90 ($26.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.03.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

