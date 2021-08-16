Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

