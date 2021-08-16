Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

