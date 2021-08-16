Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

