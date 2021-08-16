Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

