Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €16.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.49.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

