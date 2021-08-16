BMO Capital Markets Trims Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Target Price to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XBC. Cormark lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

