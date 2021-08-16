FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 521.4% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $112,578.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

