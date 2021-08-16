Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AD. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

