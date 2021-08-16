$0.37 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

