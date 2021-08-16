L Brands (LB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.