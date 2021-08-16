Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

Northland Power stock opened at C$40.05 on Monday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$35.34 and a one year high of C$51.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.