CDK Global (CDK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

