CDK Global (CDK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CDK stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.