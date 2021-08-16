VivoPower International (VVPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VivoPower International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 4.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

