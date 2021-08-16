Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Venator Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.01 on Monday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

