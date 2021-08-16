Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.