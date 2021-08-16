Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Rise 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 13.8% during the month of July. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $447.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

