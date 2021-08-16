Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 17th. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of RICOU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.24.

