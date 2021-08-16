Pathfinder Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 16th

Pathfinder Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. Pathfinder Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Pathfinder Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

