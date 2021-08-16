ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. ROHM has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

