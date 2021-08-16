Cartesian Growth Co.’s (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Cartesian Growth’s (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Cartesian Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Cartesian Growth has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

