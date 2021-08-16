Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Increases By 407.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 407.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HENKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $23.21 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

