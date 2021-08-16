Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $9.49 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5498 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNMCY shares. Citigroup raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

