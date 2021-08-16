Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $307.87 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $307.87 million and $86,720.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.23 or 0.00577454 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001576 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

