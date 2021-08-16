Tidex Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $24.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

