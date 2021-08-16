Blank Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00138388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.81 or 0.99759534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.80 or 0.00874804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.67 or 0.06982257 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

