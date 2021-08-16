Equal Achieves Market Cap of $765,653.36 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Equal has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $765,653.36 and $28,732.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

