Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60), reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.00. 237,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $73.80.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.