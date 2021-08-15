Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Cap of $10.77 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.09 or 0.99619522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012724 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.