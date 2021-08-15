CoinFi (COFI) One Day Volume Hits $103,141.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $919,813.78 and $103,141.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

