Secure Pad (SEPA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,302.00

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Secure Pad has a market cap of $2.15 million and $10,302.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.43 or 0.00026144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.24 or 0.99952099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00874033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06836179 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,005 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

