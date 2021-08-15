Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.75 on Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00868643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00107782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

