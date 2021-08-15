Datacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $18,952.31 and approximately $31.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036835 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.